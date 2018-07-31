A celebration of youth and community for Greenfield

Ever since she held a memorial event for one of her first students at Sims Family Golf Center, Sharon Sims has wanted to hold a celebration of youth and community. Now, she and several volunteers are ready to make it happen.

Community Praise and Play Day will be held from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the golf center located at 11801 Hull Rd., Greenfield. It is open to the public and will be a fundraiser for New Directions, Christian youth program in Greenfield.

The event is also partly a celebration of the 20th year for the golf center Sims owns with her husband, Michael.

“It’s kind of in memory of Adam Sharp and the many lives that have touched my life since we opened 20 years ago,” Sharon Sims said. “It’s a celebration for all communities for their support of the youth of our area — and Adam showed me the way.”

Adam and his brother Aaron Sharp were 6 and 4 years old when they were Sims’ students, and when the golf center first opened. Adam lost his life four years ago in a jet ski accident in Kentucky. He had been at the golf center the day before.

Sims said the Sharp brothers grew up at the golf center, where their parents also helped out. After Adam passed away, Sims said she held a couple dinners in his memory that drew large crowds and ended up being a celebration of his life.

“Ever since then I’ve wanted to have a big celebration with praise and music,” Sims said. “That’s just where my ministry is.”

Sims emphasized that Community Praise and Play Day is not just for Greenfield area residents, but for those in Hillsboro, Washington Court House, all of Highland County and beyond.

There will games and music, most of it religious themed, the entire day. She said she will release the complete lineup as the event draws closer.

There will also be a bounce house, dancing, all kinds of games, family activities, flag dancing, golf ball hitting, sing-a-longs and more. She said some of the games could include three-legged races, balloon tosses and similar events, but that is all still in the planning stages.

At least a portion of the center’s three soccer fields will be open for anyone wanting to play soccer.

A special pre-order dinner, with a portion of the proceeds going to New Directions, will be available from Subway in Greenfield to take to the event. Order forms are available at Subway in Greenfield, New Directions, and some churches. The portion of the proceeds set aside for New Directions will only go to the program if the dinners are pre-ordered.

Alternatively, visitors are welcome to bring a picnic lunch or supper to the event.

Food is not being supplied, Sims said, because she has no idea how many people will show up. Her hope is that the center will overflow.

There will be donation boxes spread around the center and Sims said all donations will benefit New Directions.

Those attending should bring their own chairs and blankets.

“I’m just an advocate of youth and family, and being together and loving each other,” Sims said. “What better place to have it?”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

The entrance to the main building at Sims Family Golf Center near Greenfield is shown in this photograph. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_fsims-golf-entrance.jpeg The entrance to the main building at Sims Family Golf Center near Greenfield is shown in this photograph. Submitted photo

Community Praise and Play Day Aug. 18 at Sims Golf Center