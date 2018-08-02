Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 1

INCIDENT

At 12:17 p.m., a report was made to the Greenfield Police Department referencing vandalism to a vehicle done overnight in the 800 block of North Street. An investigation is still pending.

ARRESTS AND CITATIONS

Thomas Humphery, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Matthew Hunt, 28, Leesburg, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.

Richard Wilson, 32, Greenfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Greenfield and Chillicothe.

Angelica Munyon, 30, Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

Kaitlyn Binegar, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

July 31

INCIDENTS

At 6:48 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of South Street in reference to a report of a male subject with outstanding warrants being in the area. Phillip Ford, 32, Chillicothe was later apprehended at a different location and arrested on warrants for failure to appear and a bench warrant for contempt of court.