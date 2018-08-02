Calling all kings and queens

The Highland County Agricultural Society invites any girl or boy who is a member of a youth organization — 4-H, FFA, FFCLA, Farm Bureau Youth, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, et cetera — to be a candidate for the 2018 Highland County Junior Fair Queen and King Contest.

The contest is open to girls and boys from 15 to 19 years of age. Applicants must have turned 15 by Jan. 1, 2018.

Candidates will be judged on poise and conduct, application, personal interview with judges, and oral presentation on this year’s fair theme, which is “Building memories, one fair at a time.”

The contest begins at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at The Highland County Fairgrounds.

Applications can be picked up at The Highland County Extension office. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Aug. 23. No late applications will be accepted.

For more information, contact Kristen Satterfield, contest superintendent, at 937-763-4555.