Highland County having fun in the sun

Crowds of squealing kids descended on the parking lot at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District’s Hillsboro station on Friday for the district’s final Water Day event this summer — and while the youngsters won’t be able to enjoy spraying and splashing with firefighters again until next summer, prime weather over the weekend will offer many a chance to get outside and play before the school year starts looming.

The National Weather Service station in Wilmington calls for partly sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 88 degrees, and mostly sunny weather on Sunday with a high near 88 again.

As the sound of fire hoses at full blast roared in the background and golden fractals of sunlight shimmered off the surface of the parking lot Friday, Paint Creek Public Information Officer Branden Jackman said the district has enjoyed providing some summer fun for kids in Highland County over the past several months.

Water Day in Hillsboro and Greenfield has been immensely popular in 2018, Jackman said, drawing hundreds of children to the district’s parking lots over the course of the season.

Jackman laughed as a crowd of kids gathered at the corner of the parking lot where the water had pooled in the grass, creating a mud pit.

After the hoses turned off, the crowd of children huddled in towels and enjoyed a meal from the Hillsboro City Schools Tomahawk Food Truck.

Jackman thanked Hillsboro City Schools for providing the food truck, the City of Hillsboro for providing the water, and “all the parents for sharing their kids with us.”

School begins for Highland County students on the week of Aug. 12.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

A crew of youngsters splashes in a muddy area Friday at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District’s Hillsboro station during the district’s final Water Day event. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_fwater-day-puddle.jpg A crew of youngsters splashes in a muddy area Friday at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District’s Hillsboro station during the district’s final Water Day event. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Kids enjoy Water Day, look ahead to beautiful weekend