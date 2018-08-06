Courthouse getting new roof

The Highland County Courthouse is getting a new roof. The project, expected to take about a week, includes tearing up layers of old roofing material in preparation for new shingles. Until workers clear the area, the front entrance of the courthouse will be closed, and those with business in the building should use the rear entrance on Governor Foraker Place, according to county officials.

