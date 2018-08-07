Highland County Grand Jury indicts for burglary, gun theft

Burglary and gun theft were prominent charges in this month’s round of grand jury indictments, with one particular defendant charged with a laundry list of offenses for allegedly breaking into multiple homes and stealing six guns, two cars, cash and other items, and leading authorities on a pursuit through the streets of Greenfield.

A Highland County Grand Jury indicted Jacob V. McGraw, 18, Bainbridge, on three counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony; one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of theft, one classified as a fifth-degree felony, one classified as a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

The indictment includes a forfeiture specification, a component of a criminal indictment which lists property subject to forfeiture due to its involvement in a crime.

According to McGraw’s six-page indictment, the 18-year-old allegedly broke into three homes in May and June, and stole guns from all three, including shotguns, long rifles and handguns, along with cash, gold coins, jewelry, nursing equipment, a PlayStation game, a laptop, a Nikon camera and a camcorder.

McGraw also stole a 2017 GMC truck and a 2012 Chevy Malibu on separate occasions, according to the indictment.

In a separate but related indictment, Timothy S. Seitz, 28, Greenfield, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; one count of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony; one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

According to Seitz’ indictment, Seitz robbed one of the homes with McGraw and stole the GMC truck and other items with him.

According to a law enforcement affidavit, McGraw also fled from Greenfield police in June when they tried to arrest him on an active warrant. McGraw allegedly reached speeds of 50 and 60 mph in the village as he careened through the streets, going airborne after driving over a set of railroad tracks and nearly hitting a group of children.

He later bailed out of the truck and ran from officers onf foot, but was eventually apprehended, according to the affidavit.

When authorities searched McGraw’s truck, they found a large pry bar, a long flat head screwdriver, latex gloves and a paintball mask, as well as a “leafy green substance,” the affidavit says.

Also Tuesday, four co-defendants were indicted on similar charges after three of them allegedly stole guns and hunting equipment from one of their neighbors.

Mark Parr, 49, Jennifer Parr, 42 and Joshua Carman, 21, all of Greenfield, were indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; one count of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony; one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony.

Mark Parr and Jennifer Parr were each indicted on one additional count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony, and Aubreah Hales, 21, also of Greenfield, was indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, one a fourth-degree felony and one a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, the Parrs and Carman broke into the victim’s home and stole two rifles, a shotgun, deer cameras, tree stands, a cross bow, a recurve bow and other items. According to a law enforcement affidavit, Mark Parr was the victim’s landlord.

In another case, William Bradshaw III, 34, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony, after he was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a Hamer Township residence.

According to a law enforcement affidavit filed in the case, the victim reported his home had been broken into and his pistol stolen.

According to the affidavit, Bradshaw allegedly broke into the home twice. The affidavit says the first time Bradshaw broke in, he reached around a corner with a stick and pointed a surveillance camera toward the floor so he would not appear on video. The second time, he knocked the camera to the ground, but when he put it back on the wall, it fell to the right and picked up his face, the affidavit says.

Law enforcement later found Bradshaw and questioned him, and he admitted to breaking into the home but denied stealing the pistol, according to the affidavit.

The pistol was not recovered, according to the affidavit.

The following people were also indicted Tuesday:

• Shawn P. Elleman Jr., 44, Lebanon, one count of failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a second-degree felony.

• Danitra E. Huddleston, 28, Sardinia, one count unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony.

• Calleen D. Leffler, 48, Hillsboro, two counts aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school zone, a third-degree felony, and two counts of traffficking in counterfeit controlled substances in the vicinity of a school zone, a fourth-degree felony.

• Heather Tankersley, 39, Dayton, one count aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Matthew N. Mifsud, 19, Hillsboro, one count of burglary, a fourth-degree felony.

• Alvin Birkhimer, 48, Winchester, three counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, one classified as a fourth-degree felony, two as a fifth-degree felony.

• Terry Paul Keeran, 33, Greenfield, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer L. Johnson, 30, Greenfield, one count of theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jason T. Newland, 38, Fayetteville, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Phyllis S. Jones, 56, Bainbridge, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Kathleen A. Kelly, 53, Blanchester, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sean A. Platt, 38, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Sherry E. Kirby, 39, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jeffrey Mark Waits, 48, Russellville, two counts of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Tabitha Throckmorton, 23, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Terry M. Yankie, 64, Lynchburg, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Dakotah M. Duncan, 18, Greenfield, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

• Kari N. Singleton, 30, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Williams, 25, Hillsboro, one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

McGraw https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-jacob-mcgraw-mugshot.jpg McGraw

Similar charges in separate cases rule grand jury list