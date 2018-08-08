New Vienna issues boil advisory

A boil water advisory has been issued for the entire village of New Vienna effective immediately Wednesday, Aug. 8 until further notice.

The advisory was brought about due to replacing a faulty fire hydrant, a village spokesperson said.

With a boil water advisory, residents should boil water they will drink or ingest. To boil water, fill a pot with water and heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top. Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute.

Then turn off the heat source and let the water cool. Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage. People can also purchase commercial bottled water.