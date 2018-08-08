Highland County Commissioners approve emergency plan

The Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners was, as Commissioner Gary Abernathy put it, “short and sweet,” but much was accomplished during the 15-minute session.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution adopting the Regional Tactical Interoperable Communications Plan, which is a big name for a thick book that details policy and procedures to be followed in the event of a large-scale emergency.

“That is something that (Highland County Emergency Management Agency Director) Dave Bushelman has to report on to the state,” Commissioner Jeff Duncan said. “It’s directly related to Homeland Security requirements, a blueprint so to speak of what to do if a disaster strikes.”

The Highland County Board of Elections put forth a request for additional monies from unappropriated funds covering salaries for poll workers and their expenses. Commissioners approved the funding request, which totaled $2,687.36.

They also put their stamp of approval on a request from Job and Family Services. The agency had asked for reimbursement of funds from the Child Support Enforcement Agency to public assistance.

The reimbursement of $9,775.02 is for the July 2018 Child Support Shared Cost Distribution.

When the floor was open for discussion, Duncan reported progress on the reroofing of the Highland County Courthouse, saying it looks like it will be finished by the end of the week.

“What I can see from my vantage point looks real good,” he noted, “but I know weather could hamper things like it did last night to the Night Out event.”

Duncan also informed fellow commissioners that as part of a program of upgrades throughout the city of Hillsboro, Pike Natural Gas will be installing a new gas main to the courthouse. That project will be undertaken as the weather permits.

Two contracts were up for discussion on the Wednesday morning schedule.

Commissioners agreed to be signatory to a request from the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard pertaining to a lease agreement.

“They’ve asked about leasing a small room at the Hi-TEC Building.” Duncan said. “It’s to be used for storage, more or less, and we’ve entered into a contract with them.”

Commissioners also approved a subordination agreement with Joyce King, who is in the process of getting an equity line of credit for repairs to her home on Carr Road in Whiteoak Township. The subordination request came about because Highland County Community Action Organization holds a lien on the property.

Commission Board President Terry Britton reported the board is still waiting for word from the Justice Department regarding the revised budget for an $844,000 economic development grant for the Rocky Fork Lake area.

“They did acknowledge receiving it, and that’s where we stand at the present,” he said.

Britton added that the Justice Department indicated it hoped to have something definite in place by Sept. 1.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Shown, from left, are Highland County Commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-commish080818.jpg Shown, from left, are Highland County Commissioners Gary Abernathy, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Board OKs resolutions, contracts at brief meeting