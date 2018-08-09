Men on ATV lead Hillsboro police officers on chase

A New Vienna man was jailed and another man remained at large Thursday after they allegedly led police on an ATV chase following an incident Wednesday night in Hillsboro.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that at 11:50 p.m. officers attempted to two stop an ATV two males were riding in the roadway in the 100 block of Fair Street. The driver of the ATV did not stop and fled from the officers with the passenger still aboard, according to police.

The males drove off the road behind a business in the 7000 block of Pea Ridge Road and officers continued to pursue the ATV into a brush field behind the business, police said. The ATV became stuck, but the driver still attempted to flee, according to the police department.

The driver, identified as Chad A. Hibbs, 39, New Vienna, was taken into custody and transported to the Highland County jail, police said. He was charged with operation in willful or wanton regard for the safety of persons or property, failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and obstruction of official business.

Hillsboro Police Chief Darrin Goudy said the passenger escaped and remained at large as of noon Thursday. He said charges are pending against the passenger.

Goudy said officers originally tried to stop the ATV because it is not lawful to drive an unlicensed vehicle on the roadway. He also said the driver was operating the ATV with no lights turned on, and fled from officers through city streets.

The police chief said Hibbs was still atop the stuck ATV when he was captured. He also said Hibbs was uncooperative in helping identify the passenger.

Hibbs was being held Tuesday on a $5,750 bond, according to online records.

Jeff Gilliland can be reached at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@timesgazette.com.

Hibbs https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-hibbs-mugshot.jpg Hibbs

Driver captured when ATV became stuck; passenger remains at large