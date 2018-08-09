Highland County Courthouse work continues

Layers of old roofing material were peeled back and tossed from the top of the Highland County Courthouse on Thursday as workers continued replacing the building’s roof. Meanwhile, work on a “green space” replacing the nearby westbound lane of Governor Trimble Place in front of The Times-Gazette offices came to a halt to make room for the roofing crews.

Steve Grefer, the foreman of the crew working on the courthouse roof, said Thursday afternoon that his project will likely be complete on Saturday and his workers will pack up and leave after that.

Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins told The Times-Gazette that the green space project, which was slated to be completed in mid-August, will likely not be finished until September as city crews wait for the roofing crew to clear the area, and for a load of bricks to arrive for paving.

“Weather permitting, and if they get done with that roof, we’ll be back there next week sometime,” Adkins said.

As previously reported, the green space will include decorative landscaping, pavers, new street lights and other features.

When Governor Trimble work resumes, crews will dig holes for the light poles, pour more curbs and landscape the space, according to Adkins.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings’ Administrative Assistant Debbie Sansone said the bricks have been ordered and are expected to arrive soon.

In the meantime, the front entrance to the courthouse remains closed, and those with business in the building are instructed to use the rear door on Governor Foraker Place.

In other construction ventures, Adkins said a storm sewer, curb and gutter replacement project will begin Monday on Marshall Pike (SR 124) near the Y-split on East Main Street (U.S. Route 50). Marshall Pike traffic continues to be routed around the area via Chillicothe Avenue and Bowers Avenue.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Contractor crews on Thursday continued replacing the roof on the Highland County Courthouse. The project is expected to be finished Saturday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-courthouse-roof-work.jpg Contractor crews on Thursday continued replacing the roof on the Highland County Courthouse. The project is expected to be finished Saturday. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Roof to be finished Saturday; ‘green space’ on hold