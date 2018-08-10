Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug.7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ray Cooper, 23, Greenfield was cited for driving under suspension.

Frances Knisley, 70, Greenfield was cited for driving under suspension and failure to use a turn signal.

INCIDENTS

At 4:05 p.m., an officer responded to 100 block of Jefferson Street in reference to possible recovered stolen property. Upon the arrival of the officers they spoke with two males and the investigation is still pending.

Aug. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Woods, 19, Greenfield was cited for driving under suspension and speed.

John Smith, 26, Bainbridge was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENTS

At 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Street in reference to a theft.

At 2:16 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of North Street in reference to a suspicious male exiting a vacant property. Officers were able to recover possible stolen items that were returned to the owner.

Aug. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Terry Sheese, 68, Greenfield, was cited for littering.

Rebecca Leonard, 43, Greenfield, was cited for noxious weeds.

Nathan Snodgrass, 42, Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant for theft.

James Capehart, 21, Frankfort was cited for driving under suspension, fictitious tags and expired tags.

Lawana Chaney, 40, Greenfield was arrested on a Ross County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear.

INCIDENTS

At 9:06 a.m., officers received a report for property damage at a business on Lafayette Street.

At 10:52 a.m., officers received a report of a bicycle that been stolen overnight in the 1000 block of South Fifth Street.