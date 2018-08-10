No injuries in rollover wreck north of Hillsboro

Two men refused medical treatment on Friday after their truck flipped on its top a short distance from a construction site on U.S. Route 62 north of Hillsboro. According to emergency personnel at the scene, the driver said he attempted to stop the vehicle as he drove southbound toward the construction site, which has cut the road down to one lane, and his brakes locked up. The wreck had traffic backed up for some time Friday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. No further information was available at the scene.

