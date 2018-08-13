Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Robert Sannan Jr., 19, of Seaman, was cited for failure to maintain control.

Shawn Bene, 36, of Wilmington, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Scott Jarvis, 46, of Fairborn, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Jonathan Zuniga, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief and menacing.

Chad Hibbs, 39, of New Vienna, was arrested for failure to comply with signal of police officer and obstructing official business.

Aug. 11

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrell McDaniel, 18, of Peebles, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Dominic McCort, 25, of Wilmington, was cited for speed, OVI and driving under suspension.

Brian Conley, 31, of Manchester, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Aug. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Trivett, 34, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Brian Murphy Jr., 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.