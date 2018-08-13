Crash closes U.S. Route 50

A man escaped a fiery tanker crash Sunday near the Paint Valley school complex just east of Bainbridge that closed U.S Route 50 for several hours, according to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The state patrol said at approximately 1:46 p.m., a 2015 International ProStar commercial vehicle, driven by Bill Stratford, 44, of McArthur, was traveling westbound on U.S. 50, near California Hollow Road in Ross County’s Paxton Township, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a sign, returned back onto the road, and then overturned.

The semi and tank became fully engulfed in flames, according to the state patrol.

Stratford was able to exit the vehicle with minor injuries, the state patrol said.

Photos from the scene of the crash showed both lanes of U.S. 50 completely engulfed in flames where the tanker crashed. Traffic was detoured via SR 41 and SR 28, the Ohio Department of Transportation said in a news release.

One lane of U.S. 50 was opened to traffic around 9:40 p.m. Sunday and remained so on Monday as ODOT crews began to assess and repair any damage to the road. The route was fully opened around 4 p.m. Monday, the ODOT news release said.

While emergency pavement repairs were made to allow U.S. 50 to be opened to traffic, additional repairs to the shoulder will require lane restrictions, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers, according to ODOT.

The crash remains under investigation.

