Community Praise and Play Day program finalized

Plans have been finalized for Community Praise and Play Day, which will be held from 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Sims Family Golf Center near Greenfield.

“The event is free to all who would like to come and enjoy an afternoon and evening of family fun and festivities. There will be availability to recreational games, family activities and lots of singing and praise bands,” said Sharon Sims, who owns the golf center with her husband, Michael. “Some of the highlights for the day will be bouncing houses, birdie ball, volleyball, and net soccer at the recreational area. Plus, there will be free golf hitting at the driving range. Donations for the day will be greatly appreciated.”

All proceeds will be given to New Directions, the Christian youth organization in Greenfield.

The tentative schedule for the music program is as follows:

* 3 to 3:20 p.m. — Matt and Lanny Bryant

* 3:30 to 3:50 p.m. — Jessica Gilliland

* 4 to 4:20 p.m. — Rachael Roman

* 4:30 to 4:50 p.m. — TBA

* 5 to 5:20 p.m. — Patrick Roush

* 5:30 to 5:50 p.m. — TBA

* 6 to 6:20 p.m. — TBA

* 6:30 to 6:50 p.m. — Praise Dancers

* 7 to 7:20 p.m. — Jay and Pam Fabin/Becky Anderson

* 7:30 to 7:50 p.m. — Donnie Willman Praise Team

* 8 to 8:20 p.m. — Mike Anderson

* 8:30 to 8:50 p.m. — Mike Anderson and David Weaks Praise Team

Sharon Sims said Subway of Greenfield is offering “picnic boxes” for the event. The boxes must be preordered by Aug. 15 for part of the proceeds to benefit New Directions. Order forms can be picked up at Subway, New Directions, local churches, etc. The picnic boxes will be delivered to the golf center at 5 p.m. Saturday.

“Bring your family, friends, chairs, blankets, picnic baskets and join the community for a fun, fun day of praise and play,” Sims said.

The event is also partly a celebration of the 20th year for the golf center.

“It’s kind of in memory of Adam Sharp and the many lives that have touched my life since we opened 20 years ago. It’s a celebration for all communities for their support of the youth of our area — and Adam showed me the way,” Sims said of Sharp, one of her first students at the golf center who lost his life in a boating accident four years ago.

Sims emphasized that Community Praise and Play Day is not just for Greenfield area residents, but for those in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., all of Highland County and beyond.

There will be donation boxes spread around the center.

