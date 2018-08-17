Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua M. Taylor, 23, of Chillicoth,e was arrested on a warrant for violation of a court order.

Richard Greene Jr., 22, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension and a stop sign violation.

Michael Burns, 20, of Greenfield, was cited for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENT

At 3:22 a.m., an officer responded to the 12000 block of Lovers Lane in reference to a possible overdose.

At 10:21 a.m., an officer recieved a report of a burglary in the 1000 block of Sycamore Circle. The investigation is still pending.

Aug. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derrick S. Weese, 34, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Highland County Sheriff Office for failure to appear.

Tabitha M. Holsinger was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Highland County Sheriff Office.

Brandi McMullen, 33, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Highland County Sheriff Office for failure to appear.

Thomas Birkhimer, 44, of Portsmouth, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and an outstanding warrant from Chillicothe for failure to ppear.

Devyn Price, 28, of Greenfield, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Montgomery County Sheriff Office for Possession of Drugs.

Aug. 14

INCIDENT

At 3:33 a.m. in the 400 block of McKell Avenue officers responded to a possible overdose.

Aug. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Benjamin K. Stockton, 35, of Greenfiel,d was arrested on a outstanding warrant from the Greenfield Police Department for failure to comply with a court order as well as the Adult Parol Authority.

Devon L. Young, 37, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension.

Gregory Getson, 60, of Greenfield, was cited for failure to yield right of way.

Michael Rodgers, 43, of Bainbridge, was arrested for possession of drugs.

Joann Shapley, 39, of Greenfield, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Krista Croy, 47, of Greenfield, was cited for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

At 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a call in reference to prowlers being on a property in the 300 block of South Fifth Street. Upon arrival of the officers, Benjamin K. Stockton was arrested for outstanding warrants.

At 9:33 p.m., an officer received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Upon arrival of officers and an investigation, Michael Rodgers was taking into custody for possession of drugs.

At 11:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of two females fighting in the 500 block of South Street. Upon investigation, Joann Shapley and Krista Croy were cited for disorderly conduct.