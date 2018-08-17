Hunter Chiropractic celebrates grand opening

At 28 years old, Dr. Dylan Hunter has a lot on his plate.

Not only is he opening his own medical practice, but he’s a new dad again.

Baby Lucy was born a little over three and a half weeks ago.

“I’ve always lived here, grew up here,” the Hillsboro native recalled. “I graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2009 and always wanted to be a chiropractor.”

Influencing him early on was a chiropractor friend of his father, whose own father, Dr. Arthur Holmes, was a chiropractor in Hillsboro for many years.

After job shadowing another chiropractor before graduation from high school, Hunter’s career path was set.

Eight years of college followed and upon graduation 14 months ago, he was an associate doctor at Riley Chiropractic in Milford, and planned to make the Clermont County city his home, but Hillsboro beckoned.

“I did a three-month internship at Healthquest back behind McDonald’s,” he said, “and then I pretty much knew I wanted to move back here.”

His wife Jordan has lived in the area since she was 2 years old, and with 2.5-year-old Evelyn and newborn Lucy, Hunter felt Hillsboro was a good place to put down roots.

The practice accepts most insurance plans and Hunter takes a ‘golden rule’ approach when it comes to his patients.

“The key is to really listen to those people who come through that door,” he said. “Allow them to tell you what’s bothering them, and then treat them the same way that you would expect to be treated.”

Hunter Family Chiropractic is located at 219 W. Main St., in the Beery Building, Hillsboro.

Appointments can be scheduled either by calling 937-661-6060 or online at hunterfamilychiro.com.

Dr. Dylan Hunter is pictured Friday cutting a grand opening ribbon with one his daughters, Evelyn, at Hunter Family Chiropractic, 219 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Pictured in front to the right are his wife, Jordan, and other daughter, Lucy, along his parents, Sue and John Hunter. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_Hunter-pic.jpg Dr. Dylan Hunter is pictured Friday cutting a grand opening ribbon with one his daughters, Evelyn, at Hunter Family Chiropractic, 219 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Pictured in front to the right are his wife, Jordan, and other daughter, Lucy, along his parents, Sue and John Hunter.