A house fire, new highway and weed raids

Editor’s Note — As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

The week in 1883, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that agents were wanted to help sell Mark Twain’s new book, “Life on the Mississippi.” It was described as a “rich theme, and the richest, raciest volume of all the Twain books.” Cash prizes totaling $2,500 would be paid to successful agents who responded.

The Ohio State University announced that its fall term would commence on Sept. 13, 1883. It was described as having a large and able faculty offering seven courses of study in superior buildings and apparatus, with the best facilities for instruction in science. And the tuition was free.

The Merchants National Bank announced that it had on hand operating funds in excess of $100,000.

The Palace Barber shop could accommodate all persons wishing hot or cold water baths. Two elegantly fitted bath-rooms were added to the popular shop, with every modern convenience attached.

Five Hillsboro men appeared on the police docket charged with disorderly conduct. The young men were charged in regard to a complaint filed by residents on Beech Street, alleging the five were throwing rocks against houses and demolishing a street lamp. Each pleaded guilty as charged and was fined $5 plus costs, amounting in all to $8.20 per gentleman.

Friday night about 9 o’clock, as Sheriff Long was changing Benjamin Garrison from the front cell upstairs to another, the prisoner made his escape, leaping through a high open window onto a shed roof and jumping to the ground. He then jumped the garden fence and went north through the alley between West and High streets. Garrison was incarcerated awaiting trial on a charge of larceny, the crime being the breaking open of Charles Spilker’s warehouse at Lynchburg and purloining there two bushels of wheat.

This week in 1923, The Hillsboro Gazette reported that it would be a month to six weeks to finish the Hillsboro-Samantha road. Under the foremanship of John Cline, the work was going smoothly and engineers said that it would be a splendid road when completed.

Hillsboro schools announced that the eighth grade commencement would be held Aug. 21.

A bad storm blew through the area, resulting in some animals being killed by lightning. According to J.S. Kesler, agent of the Central Mutual Fire Insurance Association, Ellis Roberts of Anderson Road lost two cows. Robert Shaffer, Hamer Township, one cow. Ervin Certier from near Mowrystown lost one mule.

A special engagement at Bell’s Opera House was set for one night only on Monday, Aug. 20. Gus Hills Minstrels, combined with George Evans’ Honey Boy Minstrels, were having two big shows in one, with a street parade at 3 p.m. Admission, depending on seating, was $1.10, 85 cents and 55 cents, including tax.

The Stanley Rogers Store in Hillsboro announced that starting Saturday, Aug. 18, they were give a 19 percent reduction on all dishes in their store.

The Hillsboro Bank and Savings Company was paying 4 percent on all passbook savings. They were proud to be the bank that raised the rate from 3 percent to 4 percent.

This week in 1963, The Press-Gazette, which was published Tuesdays and Fridays, announced the budget for schools in Highland County added up to over $1 million. High Ridge, Lynchburg-Clay, Rainsboro, Fairfield and Brushcreek came in at $1,072,695 for the 1963-64 school year.

The Hillsboro High School football squad started preparing for the fall gridiron battles with 60 boys taking physical exams. With seven returning lettermen, Coach Bill Atsalis said he faced a major rebuilding job with the line. September’s football opponents were Paint Valley, Milford, Dayton-Wilbur Wright and Greenfield.

At the Twi-Lite Drive-In Theatre, located at the junction of U.S. Route 62 and SR 321, they were open weekends only until further notice. On their big screen at dusk was Bob Hope and Lucille Ball in “The Facts of Life,” plus “Teen-Age Millionaire,” featuring Jimmy Clanton, Chubby Checker plus five top recording stars. The box office opened at 7 p.m., and admission 65 cents with children under 12 free.

The Colony Theatre in downtown Hillsboro was showing “The Nutty Professor” starring Jerry Lewis on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Plus, the Colony’s special feature length treat was “The Three Stooges Fun-O-Rama” with Moe, Larry and Joe.

Banana split ice cream was the flavor of the month at Sagar Dairy Store in Hillsboro. Their in-store special was orange or grape drink in the half gallon glass bottle, just 19 cents plus deposit.

This week in 1988, The Press-Gazette reported marijuana was in the news. Raids were conducted across the county Tuesday and Wednesday in an air and ground assault coordinated by the Highland County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Earl Mahaffey said they netted 457 marijuana plants in the raids, which were concentrated in the southern part of the county, stretching mainly from Buford to Mowrystown.

Hillsboro Law Director Fred Beery announced that four candidates took the Civil Service Exam for police chief, but none passed it. A score of 70 was required for a passing grade, but none of the officers got above a 63.

A Highland County youth remained in serious condition after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle. Sixteen-year-old William Dayton of Carmel Road was riding his bike southbound on SR 73 north of Hillsboro when he was struck by a car.

Hillsboro kindergarten assignments and Whiteoak High School homeroom assignments were all on page 12 of the paper, and Hillsboro City Schools were set to open on Aug. 29.

