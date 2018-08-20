No one injured in 4-vehicle crash

No one was hurt, but two vehicles had to be towed from the scene following a four-vehicle collision Monday in Hillsboro. The accident occurred on North High Street across from the Hillsboro Post Office at about 2:45 p.m. No other details were available Monday from the Hillsboro Police Department.

