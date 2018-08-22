HCHS Ghost Walk Aug. 23 at Hillsboro Cemetery

What the Highland County Historical Society calls one of its more popular events, the annual Ghost Walk, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23 at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

This year’s “ghosts” include C. S. Bell, who will be portrayed by Bob Brown; Issac Sams, portrayed by John Glaze; Joseph Heistand, portrayed by Denny Kirk; Chauncy Gross, portrayed by Steve Roush; and Emma Detwiler, portrayed by Anne Throckmorton.

“The ghost walk was started more than 15 years ago to pay tribute to the many well-known and not-so-well-known Highland countians and to relate the story of their lives,” the historical society said in a news release. “Past ghost walks have been held at the Governor Byrd Cemetery in Sinking Spring and the cemetery on Washington Street in Greenfield, as well as many times at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Mother Nature has cooperated with the event as it has been rained out only once.”

The event is sponsored by historical society and the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.

Those attending should bring a friend, a seat and a bottle of water, the news release said.

“There’s a lot of people buried in the Hillsboro Cemetery that had a lot to do with the founding of Hillsboro and Highland County and were influential at the state and federal levels,” Jean Wallis, a historical society member who helps organize the event, said previously. “That’s why we do the walks, to educate the people about what these people accomplished.”

Those planning to attend the Ghost Walk should meet at at the Hillsboro Cemetery Chapel at 6 p.m. Then the procession will travel through the cemetery visiting the resting places of the “ghosts,” where their stories will be told.

Jean Wallis contributed information for this story.

Bell, Sams, Gross, Hiestand and Detwiler will be portrayed