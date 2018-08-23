Additional Harry Sauner restrictions planned

Additional lane restrictions will be in place next week on Harry Sauner Road as part of an ongoing improvement project on the north side of Hillsboro.

With work progressing through the construction zone, crews from the Shelly Company will close Harry Sauner Road in the westbound direction between U.S. Route 62 (North High Street) and Roberts Lane for pavement repairs and paving. The closure will be in effect Monday, Aug. 27, through Saturday, Sept. 1, during daytime, working hours, and traffic can detour locally by way of Hobart Road/Carl Smith Drive and Careytown Road.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in the eastbound direction for motorists traveling from SR 73 toward U.S. 62/North High Street during these times, and the route will be open to two-way traffic during the evening and overnight hours.

The minor widening project includes the installation of new curbs, sidewalks, drainage and other features between the route’s junction with North High Street and Roberts Lane. Throughout most construction, traffic is being maintained by flaggers when crews are at work.

The Shelly Company was awarded a contract for approximately $924,927 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

Information for this story was supplied by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9.

