Highland County teen critically injured in Fayette County wreck

An 18-year-old Leesburg resident was critically injured in a one-vehicle accident Thursday evening in the 8000 block of Washington-New Martinsburg Road in southeast Fayette County.

A 2007 Honda Civic, driven by Jacob E. Seyfang, a student at Miami Trace High School, was heading south on Washington-New Martinsburg Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a tree, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Following the impact, the vehicle continued across the roadway and went off the right side before coming to rest.

Seyfang was trapped inside his vehicle before being extricated by members of the Concord-Green Township Fire Department, according to Stanforth. He was treated at the scene by members of Fayette County EMS and subsequently airlifted from the scene by MedFlight to a Columbus-area trauma center, where he remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Seyfang’s vehicle sustained heavy damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, according to Stanforth, and it remains under investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were members of the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District in Highland County and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Rescue Unit.

An 18-year-old Leesburg resident was critically injured in this crash Thursday evening in Fayette County.

Leesburg resident flown from scene of accident