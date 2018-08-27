Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Aug. 24
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jerry Trisdale, 52, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.
David Knisley, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.
Brandon Cooper, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Samuel Risley, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Amy Rickman, 32, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Travis Jones, 34, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and assured clear distance ahead.
Aug. 25
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Trenton Hibbs, 20, of New Vienna, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Derrick Clarkson, 32, of Felicity, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Cierra Trivett, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Levi Krebs, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.
Aug. 26
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bryan Taylor, 52, of Lebanon, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Spencer Lutton, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, failure to maintain control, and leaving the scene of an accident.