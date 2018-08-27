Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 24

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jerry Trisdale, 52, of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of marijuana.

David Knisley, 32, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Brandon Cooper, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Samuel Risley, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Amy Rickman, 32, of Leesburg, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Travis Jones, 34, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and assured clear distance ahead.

Aug. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Trenton Hibbs, 20, of New Vienna, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Derrick Clarkson, 32, of Felicity, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Cierra Trivett, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Levi Krebs, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Aug. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bryan Taylor, 52, of Lebanon, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Spencer Lutton, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for OVI, failure to maintain control, and leaving the scene of an accident.