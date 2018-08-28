Nine will vie for fair king, queen titles

Seven girls and two boys will vie for the titles when the 58th annual Highland County Jr. Fair King & Queen Contest is held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 at the Multipurpose Building on the fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

The event is one of the first contests held each year at the fair.

Contestants are judged on poise and conduct, application and achievement, a personal interview with the judges, and an oral presentation, a news release from the Jr. Fair Board said.

“The activity and tradition highlights the hard work of the candidates’ Jr. Fair years and accomplishments,” according to the news release.

The 2018 Highland County Fair runs Sept. 1-8.

Following is a brief bio on each of the candidates:

Brianna Burleson — The daughter of Jeff and Rebecca Burleson of Leesburg, she attends Fairfield High School and is representing the Marshall Stockmen 4-H Club. She is active in her 4-H chapter as the vice president. She is also a member of the Fairfield FFA where she has won various awards and held offices. Her hobbies include showing cattle, camp counseling and 4-H/FFA activities.

Logan Cummings — The son of David and Rachel Cummings of Seaman, he attends Whiteoak High School and is representing the Highland County Jr. Leaders Club. He is a 13-year member of the Premier Showmen 4-H Club and a member of the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, where he is the chapter president and highly involved in its activities. His hobbies include weightlifting, counseling and music.

Nathan Frazer — The son of Bruce and Susie Frazer of Hillsboro, he attends Whiteoak High School and is representing the Mowrystown FFA Chapter. He is a Chapter FFA Farmer and has numerous awards within the rabbit barn. He is on the Whiteoak baseball team and takes part in Special Olympics each year. His hobbies include showing rabitts, hunting and helping others where he can.

Cora Gillespie — The daughter of John and Melissa Gillespie of Winchester, she attends Whiteoak High School and is representing the Mowrystown FFA Chapter. She has been named the top student from her class in FFA three years in a row and is part of the chapter office team. She is a member of the Ready, Set, Show 4-H Club. Her hobbies include showing cattle and horses, and being active in FFA and National Honor Society.

Ashlie Hillyer — The daughter of Scott and Shonee Nartker West and David Hillyer of Hillsboro, she attends Hillsboro High School and Southern State Community College, and is representing the Fur, Feathers and Friends 4-H Club. She is the vice president of her 4-H club and has been successful in the goat barn over the years. She spends time helping younger members with goat showmanship. Her hobbies include horseback riding, softball and hunting.

Brynn Karnes — The daughter of Steven and Patti Karnes of Greenfield, she attends McClain High School and is representing the McClain FFA Chapter. She has been successful in both 4-H and FFA over the years. She earned her State FFA Degree earlier this year, and was also on a champion livestock judging team. Her hobbies include playing with her niece and nephews, and track.

Aubrey McKenzie — The daughter of Jason and Jennifer Ludwick of Hillsboro, she attends Lynchburg-Clay High School and is representing the Fab Five 4-H Club. She is the news reporter in her 4-H club and recently won an Outstanding of the Day at the Ohio State Fair for her cake decorating project. Her hobbies include photography, baking, and spending time with family and friends.

Larkyn Parry — The daughter of Jeff and Renee Parry of Leesburg, she attends Hillsboro High School and is representing the Premier Showmen 4-H Club. She is the president of her 4-H club and vice president of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter, where she is also an active member. She has won Overall Outstanding Market Exhibitor two years in the beef barn. Her hobbies include reading, working with cattle, and spending time with family and friends.

Brianna Purvis — The daughter of Mike Purvis and granddaughter of Keith and Debbie Heaton of Winchester, she attends Whiteoak High School and is representing the Concord Jr. Farmers 4-H Club. She is active in the Mowrystown FFA Chapter, Junior Leaders and Jr. Fairboard. Her hobbies include showing cattle, taking photos, and 4-H/FFA activities.

58th annual event kicks off 2018 Highland County Fair