McConnaughey awarded Masons scholarship

The 32° Masons of the Valley of Cincinnati have announced the award of the Kathleen Castle Memorial Scholarship to Tia Ann McConnaughey of Lynchburg. The announcement was made by Robert W. Dumford, executive director of the Valley of Cincinnati.

McConnaughey is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School and plans to attend Wittenberg University. She is the daughter of Tim and Linda McConnaughey.

In discussing the scholarship, Dumford said, “We are delighted to award this Kathleen Castle Memorial Scholarship. Freemasonry has historically been dedicated to the importance of education in our society, and this scholarship is another indication of continuing masonic commitment.”

Established in 2002 by a grant from Judge Lyle W. Castle, retired judge of the Ohio Court of Appeals, Kathleen Castle Memorial Scholarships are awarded to qualified students in recognition of scholastic and all-around achievement.

Submitted by Linda McConnaughey.

McConnaughey https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/08/web1_f-tia-mcconnaughey.jpg McConnaughey