HDH planning expansion

Highland District Hospital announced a 39,000-squre-foot addition, renovation and parking lot expansion today that is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

Named the Building Expansion Project 2020 that will get underway next month, it will consist of the addition of all private inpatient rooms equipped with the newest technology, a separate orthopedic and sports medicine outpatient clinic, on-site and expanded outpatient rehabilitation, additional patient registration access points, a new cancer care unit, an expanded and remodeled surgery unit, and a more easily accessible patient entrance with improved traffic access, including a parking lot expansion, the hospital said in a news release.

Construction will be completed in several phases to ensure HDH remains fully operational during construction, the news release said.

“We have made a focused-effort to enhance the areas that will make the most impact for you and your family based on the feedback we have received from patients,” HDH President and CEO Randal Lennartz said in the news release. “Our mission to serve the community by providing accessible, efficient, quality health care in an atmosphere of safety, compassion and excellence will continue to be our daily focus, but these improvements will provide a more positive patient experience for years to come.”

It will be the hospital’s sixth extensive project — from the complete new build in 1962 to several expansions and renovations throughout its history — the news release said.

“This addition and renovation allows us to offer a more patient care-centered atmosphere to our patients. The demand to care for more critical patients right here in our own community is growing, and this project expands our capabilities,” Tim Parry, HDH vice president of operations, said in the news release. “It is a very exciting time for our organization.”

The news release called the project, “an unprecedented investment in the very community (HDH) has served for over 100 years.”

The project will be completed in partnership with Pepper Construction of Ohio, design firm TEG Architects, and working collaboratively with Megen Construction, the news release said.

Highland District Hospital is a critical access designated, 25-bed acute care facility that employs more than 350 people and benefits from the services of more than 50 community volunteers. The medical staff includes more than 100 physicians and mid-level providers, representing more than 25 specialties and subspecialties. Highland District Hospital is a community-centered hospital that serves Highland and the surrounding counties, and is known for its state-of-the-art technology and innovative health care services, according to the news release.

Information for this story was provided by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

