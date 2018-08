A high-speed pursuit that began in Leesburg has come to a close near Staunton on U.S. Route 62 in Fayette County with one female suspect in custody, according to a dispatcher with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Scanner traffic indicated a vehicle involved in the pursuit was stolen and the driver had a warrant.

MORE TO COME…

