Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jacob Pollard, 26, of Chillicothe, was cited for driving under suspension.

Ryan Hauptman, 28, of Peebles, arrested for assault and criminal damaging.

Jessica Jennings, 33, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of marijuana.

Emilie Lymer, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Benjamin Knisley, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

Aug. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Heath Tennant, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Douglas Simmons, 49, of Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to Appear bench warrant.

James Shepherd, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief and theft.

Katlyn Sellman, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief.

Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a three-car crash in the 900 block of North High Street. Rachel Browning, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North High Street and failed to see two vehicles stopped on the roadway. Her vehicle struck the rear of a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalierdriven by Steven Huff, of Hillsboro. The impact caused Huff’s vehicle to be pushed into a 1999 GMC driven by Chad McElwee. No injuries were reported and no vehicles were towed from the scene. Browning, 30, was cited for assured clear distance ahead, and Huff, 53, of Beavercreek, was cited for driving under suspension.