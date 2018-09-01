Gory wounds, horse killers and bold escapes

As The Times-Gazette celebrates its 200th anniversary, we’ll take a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1881, the Hillsborough Gazette reported in local briefs that “The prospects for the Fair are immense.” Attractions included live deer and a mule race.

An article under the headline “The buzz saw again takes a hand” described a gory buzz-saw accident that sliced a local man’s hand into “a mutilated, helpless, shapeless mass of bruised and bloody flesh… the little finger was literally cut to mince meat.”

An advertisement for Dr. Kennedy’s Favorite Remedy described a similarly violent incident – shears being shoved into a woman’s eye – and the miracle cure doing everything but growing the eye back.

Readers were urged to “look out for the new spring styles” at M.R. Orr’s store in the Masonic Temple.

“Oysters in every style” were available at Haynie’s Restaurant.

Col. Glenn’s horse was shot “by some miscreant for the devilish purpose of doing Col. Glenn harm, or else by someone carelessly firing a revolver.” The mare died of its injuries.

This week in 1921, the Hillsboro Dispatch reported a skunk sprayed all over a section of the grandstand at an Ohio fairground during a jazz performance.

The Rev. E.M. Miller was leaving First Baptist Church to become the assistant superintendent of the Anti Saloon League of Southern Ohio. “It is with many regrets that the church accepts his resignation, but feel that they are loaning to Uncle Sam just the kind of man he needs to prosecute his enforcement work.”

The newspaper published an editorial saying local citizens should not be allowed to purchase firearms without a permit from the sheriff or local law enforcement. “We believe that citizens who are accustomed to reading of the rapidly increasing number of tragedies being enacted thru-out the country will agree with us,” the editorial said.

In other voices from the opinion page:

“Coming home from a vacation broke isn’t the worst feature of it. There’s woodticks and asthma to be taken into consideration.”

“Why do some Hillsboro men swear to love before marriage and love to swear after they’re married?”

“If you gush over a woman nowadays they call you sentimental. And if you don’t they call you a brute.”

This week in 1976, the Hillsboro Press Gazette reported a prisoner escaped from the Highland County Jail by answering for another man’s name. The jailer reportedly asked the man if he was to be released, and he simply said, “Yes.” He was in jail for attempted theft, breaking and entering, vandalism and possessing criminal tools.

A man wrecked his car after ash from a lit cigarette flew into his eye.

One man threw another through a window on West Main Street during a Saturday night brawl. Both were injured.

The Roselawn Drive-In theater in Allensburg advertised showings of “Loving Cousins” and “Tender Loving Care.”

The Buckeye Dairy Bar advertised a back-to-school special: one soft drink with the purchase of a sandwich of your choice.

In sports, Hillsboro’s 1976 football squad was shown in a photo: Tony Trout, Keith Ford, Ray Stewart, Tom Addington, Brian Johnson and Tyler Woods. The Indians nipped Waverly in a football scrimmage with a final score of 6-0.

This week in 2000, The Times-Gazette reported the Hillsboro City School Board laid out its master plan.

The Highland County Fair was set to open Sept. 3 and preparations were well underway.

Fairfield High School senior Caitlin Zimmerman was shown in a front-page photo diving for the volleyball during a Monday night match. She scored nine service points to defeat Whiteoak 15-13 and 15-10.

In other sports, McClain High School beat Adena in Friday night football action 22-20.

A Bainbridge man was arrested after leading local law enforcement on a lengthy car chase in a stolen car.

Joshua Setty, 10, of Hillsboro, was shown in a photo holding a 19-inch small-mouth bass at Lake Erie in Canadian water.

