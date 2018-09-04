Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Williams, 47, of Springfield was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear to appear in Highland County Court.

Chase Huntsman, 23, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

INCIDENT

At 11:31 a.m., an officer received a report of vandalism in the 300 block of South Street. Officers responded to the area and received a statement from the victim. The outcome of the investigation is pending.

Sept. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

John Smith, 26, of Bainbridge, was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glen Hafer 28, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding capias warrant.

Roger Gruber, 37, of Greenfield, was arrested for obstruction, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENTS

At 7:40 p.m., in the 200 block of Jefferson Street, officers conducted a traffic stop. Upon investigation, John Smith, 26, of Bainbridge, was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At 9:58 p.m., in the 400 block of Pine Street, officers responded to a report of a male intoxicated causing a distrubance near a residence. Officers were unable to locate the male subject in the area; however, he was located a distance later. Upon an officer speaking the male subject, officers attempted to apprehend the male subject and the male subjected resisted. Roger Gruber, 37, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Sept. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Randy Alexander, 36, of Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At 6:05 p.m., in the 400 block of South McArthur, officers responded with the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Distrtict to a reported overdose.

Sept. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joseph Moore, 60, of Greenfield, was cited for storage of building materials and motor vehicles.

Ira Morrison, 51, of Greenfield, was cited for driving without the use of headlights.

Roy Perkins, 42, of Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

INCIDENTS

At 6:09 p.m., in the 400 block of North Sixth Street, a report was made to officers about a theft. The investigation is pending.

At 9:20 p.m., while officers were conducting a traffic stop near Seventh and Mirabeau streets, a male subject approached officers. After several requests for the male subject to leave the area, the male was taken into custody by the officer and arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.