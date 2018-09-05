Winkle’s Reserve Champ Market Barrow brings $13 per pound

Claire Winkle’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $13 per pound Wednesday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Arrick’s Propane, Clark Family Dentistry, Family Farm & Home, Fifth Third Bank, First State Bank, Five Points Implement Co., Hartley Oil Co., Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, NCB, Peoples Bank, Sponcil Farms, Sunrise Co-op, Tissot’s Home Center and Wilmington Savings Bank.

Claire Winkle’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow sold for $13 per pound Wednesday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Arrick’s Propane, Clark Family Dentistry, Family Farm & Home, Fifth Third Bank, First State Bank, Five Points Implement Co., Hartley Oil Co., Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro, NCB, Peoples Bank, Sponcil Farms, Sunrise Co-op, Tissot’s Home Center and Wilmington Savings Bank.