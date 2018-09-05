Hillyer’s Grand Champ Market Boer brings $41 per pound

Ashlie Hillyer’s Grand Champion Overall Market Boer Goat, which also won County Bred and Born honors, sold for $41 per pound Wednesday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by Bonnie & Terry Britton, Buckeye Denistry and Joseph Jordan DDS, Color Me Crazy, Cundiff’s Tree Care, Evolve Strength and Conditioning, Fifth Third Bank, Higgins Steel Roofing, NCB, Rock Cliff Acres, Service Master, Turner and Sons Funeral Home, VFW Post 9094, Ventura Feed and Country Store, West Wind Property Maintenance and Burnett’s Lawn Care.

