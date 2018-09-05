Wilkin’s Reserve Champ Market Boer brings $23 per pound

Claire Wilkin’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Boer Goat sold for $23 per pound Wednesday night at the Highland County Fair. It was bought by Angles Mobile Home Service, NCB, Rock Cliff Acres, Seal Tite, Service Master, St. Clair Farms, Turner and Sons Funeral Home, VFW Post 9094, Ventura Feed and Country Store, Weastec Inc. and John D. Knauff for Commissioner.

