HCHS Log Cabin Cookout is Sept. 15

The Highland County Historical Society will hosts its annual Log Cabin Cookout on Saturday Sept. 15 on the back lawn surrounding a historic cabin at the Highland House Museum on East Main Street in Hillsboro. The ham and bean supper will begin at 5 p.m. and an auction will begin at 6 p.m.

The supper menu includes ham and bean soup, coneys, cole slaw, cornbread, cake and drinks.

John Grover will serve as the auctioneer. Many items donated by local merchants and historical society members will be available to bid on. The items can be viewed on the historical society’s Facebook page.

Donations will be accepted for the meal.

All proceeds will benefit the historical society. Reservations can be made by calling the museum at 937-393-3392 or Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 before Sept. 10. Leave your name and the number of people in your group if there is no answer.

“As always, this is one of our major fundraisers. Proceeds will be used for the upkeep and support of the Highland County Historical Society,” said Vicki Knauff, director of the Highland House Museum.

Also, on the same day, the historical society is participating in the Ohio History Connection Open Doors event. Open Doors is a statewide event that focuses on local history and the impact of people in their home community. Several volunteers will be dressed in period costumes at the museum and telling the story of various Highland County individuals.

The Open Doors event is free and open to the public from 1-4 p.m.

This is the log cabin located behind the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Cabin-pic.jpg This is the log cabin located behind the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum.

Open Doors event at Highland House Museum earlier same day