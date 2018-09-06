2018 Highland County Fair scenes

Gracie Rayburn won the Horticulture Outstanding Award in the Youth Floral Show at the 2018 Highland County Fair.

Hillsboro Garden Club member Rosie Cowdrey won the Outstanding Niche Award with this display.

Linda Welder won the Outstanding Senior Floral Inspirational Artistic Design Award.

Nancy Baldwin won the Garden Club Tablesetting Niche Outstanding Award with this display.

Aubrey Baldwin won the Junior Outstanding Artistic Design Award.

Judy Hatfield won the Outstanding Senior Horticulture Award with this display.

Judy Hatfield won the Senior Horticulture Outstanding Award.

Judy Hatfield won the Second Horticulture Senior Division Award.

M.D. Linda Welder won the Outstanding Artistic Design Senior Award.