Larosa’s plans to open in Hillsboro mid next month

LaRosa’s is planning to open its new Hillsboro location around the third week in October, and will be hiring about 100 employees, Shawn Shelton, who will serve as general manager of the Hillsboro restaurant, said Thursday.

Shelton emphasized that an exact opening date has not been set, partly due to issues with the booths for the restaurant that have to be custom made, but that the company is shooting for sometime around Oct. 15.

He said the company will likely start interviewing perspective employees Tuesday and begin the hiring process later next week so training can begin at LaRosa’s Mount Orab location. Shelton said anyone interested can visit www.larosas.com. He also said that in the next week or so LaRosa’s may set up a tent at its Hillsboro location on the former Dakota’s site off Harry Sauner Road, where those interested could pick up a hard copy application.

“It’s coming, it’s coming soon, we’re just not exactly sure when right now,” Shelton said. “The building is pretty much ready.”

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

Shelton said the Hillsboro location will offer a typical LaRosa’s menu with pizza, hoagys, calzones, pasta, appetizers, salads, desserts and more. He said it will also offer a catering menu, some bulk pricing, and a full service bar with beer, wine and liquor.

There will be delivery service within a six- to seven-mile radius, carry-out, and the option for customers to stop in, place an order, and watch TV or have a beverage while their food is prepared to take home, according to Shelton.

He said the idea for a Hillsboro location developed from customers at the Mount Orab location requesting one.

“We’re just super excited to serve our guests from Hillsboro and the surrounding area,” Shelton said. “We hope it’s good for everyone. It’s been on our radar since the day we opened the Mount Orab location, the timing was right with the Dakota’s building, so now here we are.”

A new sign at the LaRosa's location in Hillsboro is pictured with the restaurant off Harry Sauner Road in the background.

General manager expects to hire about 100 employees