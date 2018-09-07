Highland County Fair scenes

These photos show a few scenes from the 2018 Highland County Fair that concludes Saturday, Sept. 8. Some of the highlights at the fair on Saturday include: Barn Yard Olympics at 9 a.m., rides open at noon, NBHA Exhibition Barrels from noon to 2 p.m., Open Speed & Fun Show (Fun show at 2 p.m.; Open Show at 6 p.m.), NBHA Speed Show at 4 p.m., cheerleading competition at 6 p.m., and tractor pulls beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Emmy Jenkins

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Fair-pic-2-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Emmy Jenkins