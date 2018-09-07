In the kitchen with Sharon

Welcome to my kitchen!

What is the first thing you are asked from your family when you get home from a busy day? For me, it’s usually, “What’s for supper, Mama Hughes?”

You’re probably thinking, “Gosh, what am I going to fix? Something quick and something good. What do I have? Let’s see, I have hamburger. I know, a meatloaf! Oh, I see some bacon. OK, meatloaf wrapped in bacon… Yes, sounds good. And we can have meatloaf sandwiches for tomorrow’s lunches. Perfect!”

Here’s what you’ll need:

• 3 pounds hamburger (unless you’re making a smaller meatloaf).

• 1 onion, diced.

• 1 pack of Ritz crackers. I like to use Ritz, since they’re easy to crumble and I love the flavor.

• 2 eggs.

• Brown sugar.

• 1 yellow pepper, or two if you like a lot of peppers!

• Just enough catsup to make everybody happy.

Mix it all together and put it in your favorite casserole dish. I used about seven slices of bacon strips across the top of the meatloaf, added catsup, and sprinkled pepper and brown sugar on top. I sliced yellow peppers on top and added more brown sugar on top of the peppers.

Cover and bake it at 350 degrees for 40 minutes, then uncover the dish and finish baking it for another 15 or 20 minutes. The last 10 minutes, I turned the oven up to 400 to brown the top — that also made the brown sugar caramelize.

When my son Ronnie ate it, he said, “Mom, this is a keeper. It’s yummy!”

Please share your favorite recipe with us by email at htginfo@timesgazette.com. Send use a favorite recipe from your mom or grandma, maybe even a story and photo to go with it. Your recipe may be featured in this column.

I’m looking forward to hearing from you!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.