Osborn’s Grand Champ Steer brings $4.30 per pound

Dawson Osborn’s Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $4.30 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. The buyers were Bohrer Veterinary Services, Burwinkel Family Dentistry, Darby Pine Farms, Dickey Group Realtors, Five Points Implement Company, Greystone Systems, Paul Hall Insurance, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Nathan Mootz LG Seeds, Sherwood Auto and Campers, Sunrise Co-Op and Union Stock Yards.

