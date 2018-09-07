Simmons’ Grand Champ Lamb brings $35 per pound

Logan Simmons’ Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $35 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. Simmons also won Outstanding Market Exhibitor honors. The buyers were Angles Mobile Home Service, Arrick’s Propane, Sue Boone Realty, Charlie Mootz Trucking, Five Points Implement Company, Hawk Family Farm, Tom Kier Plumbing, Kiley Construction & Excavation, Massie Seed Agency, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Nathan Mootz LG Seeds, Ryan Pollard Diversified Crop Insurance, Shelly Materials, Sherwood Auto and Camper Sales, Southern Hills Community Bank Lynchburg, VFW Post 9094, Vansaun Farms, Drs. Williams, McConnaughey & Ballard, Zach’s Towing & Recovery, Zach’s Welding & Fab, Mootz Forage Production, Joe and Patty Luschek, Greg and Karen Wolfe, Wolfe Tracks Farm and Trapp Custom Service.

