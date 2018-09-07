Parry’s Reserve Champ Steer brings $5.25 per pound

Larkyn Parry’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer sold for $5.25 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. The buyers were Bohrer Veterinary Services, Carr Farms and Pioneer Seed, Five Points Implement Company, Greystone Systems, Hamilton Insurance Agency, Hartley Oil Co., Jerry Haag Motors, Magulac Tire Service, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, Morris & Son’s Farm Equipment LLC, NCB, Parry Show Cattle, Rick Williams Auction Company, Rick’s Hometown TV & Appliance Center, Shawn and Tom Dance Fencing & Excavating, Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, Sunrise Co-Op, The Wendt Group Auction Company, Union Stockyards, Vansaun Farms and Williams Farms Seed & Chemicals.

