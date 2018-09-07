Posted on by

Teeters’ Reserve Champ Lamb brings $11 per pound


Paige Teeters’ Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $11 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. The buyers were Farm Credit Mid-America, Jerry Haag Motors, NCB, Shelly Materials, Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg and Terry’s Grocery.

David Wright | The Times-Gazette

