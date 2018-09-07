Parry’s Grand Champ Feeder Calf brings $11.25 per pound

Emma Parry’s Grand Champion Feeder Calf Steer sold for $11.25 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. The buyers were A-1 Buildings, Bohrer Veterinary Services, Cundiff’s Tree Care, Dickey Group Realtors, Herdman’s Pole Barns, Landscapes & Outer Spaces LLC, Mark and Lannae Greene, Master Feed Mill of Hillsboro, Merchants National Bank Hillsboro, NCB, Nathan Mootz LG Seeds, Parry Show Cattle, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Shaun and Tom Dance Fencing & Excavating, Sibrel Excavating Co. Inc., Southern Hills Community Bank Leesburg, Tim Boler Home Inspections, Union Stockyards, Weller’s Plumbing & Heating Inc. and Tony and Shannon Wetherington.

