Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Sept. 7
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jill Cheesbro, 43, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Ryan Huffman, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Christopher Robinson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.
Sept. 9
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Michael Carson, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.
Brandon Newland, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Karen Jones, 24, of Wilmington, was cited for failure to yield.