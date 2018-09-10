Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jill Cheesbro, 43, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Ryan Huffman, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Christopher Robinson, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Sept. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Michael Carson, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Brandon Newland, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Karen Jones, 24, of Wilmington, was cited for failure to yield.