None injured in rollover

No one was injured when a truck rolled over onto its top Monday afternoon on SR 124 near North Shore Drive, according to officials at the scene. Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning told The Times-Gazette that the truck appeared to have driven off the right side of the road and flipped while headed east. Manning said the driver, the only occupant, refused treatment. The truck was the only vehicle reportedly involved. No further information was immediately available.

