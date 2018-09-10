Car fire slows Hillsboro traffic

A car fire had traffic on SR 73 near Harry Sauner Road snarled around the evening rush hour Monday. No one was injured, but the car sustained severe damage. Donna Caraway of West Union said she was headed south on 73 after visiting her sister in Dayton when a nearby driver told her the bottom of her car was on fire. Hillsboro Police Officer Jeremy Conley said sheriff’s deputies attempted to douse the blaze with fire extinguishers but couldn’t get the hood open. Firefighters used bolt cutters to undo the latch and extinguished the fire.

