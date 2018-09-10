New Hillsboro treasurer sworn in

Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss, right, swears in Heather Young, left, as the new Hillsboro City Treasurer on Monday. Young was appointed by the Highland County Democratic Party to replace Patricia Burns, who was elected to the seat in November and recently resigned to become the clerk for the Hillsboro Water Department. Young has a background in accounting, having served for a number of years in the University of Kansas comptroller’s office. She is a licensed practical nurse and hairstylist, and resides in Hillsboro with her family. Young said she looks forward to serving her community as treasurer.

