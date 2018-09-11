Wild Mane adds boutique

Caroline Osborne’s Wild Mane Salon joined forces with Lisa Fabor’s Salty Gypsy Boutique for their grand opening Monday of Wild Mane’s new downtown location.

“One of our clients who works for Lisa kind of linked us together so now we have this bigger location,” said Osborne, who has owned and managed Wild Mane Salon for the past eight years. “This is a much roomier store and should be a lot of fun for our clients to come in and shop.”

Fabor has been in the designer T-shirt business since 2014 at her Salty Gypsy Boutique on SR 73 in the Prospect Road area.

“I call it my ‘sweat shop,’” she said. “We have a nationwide presence on the Internet and have sold to boutiques all over the country before deciding to market our line here in Hillsboro.”

Fabor said she uses the direct-to-garment printing process on her line of T-shirts, which differs from screen printing in that the garment is run through a printer and the design goes directly onto the T-shirt.

“The design doesn’t peel or fadeout when washed,” she said. “And we also use it on drink cozies and wine sleeves.”

Wild Mane Salon will feature her designer T-shirt line, in addition to hats, shoes and home decor and accents.

The salon has a long reputation as a full-service shop that does colors and chemical services, cuts, waxing, and manicures and pedicures.

“There will be some pop up boutiques coming up in November,” Osborne said. “We’ll have some evenings where there are more things to browse through, drinks and snacks, and lots of hanging out with friends in the evening.”

Wild Mane Salon and Boutique is located at 115 E. Main St. in Hillsboro in the old Duncanson Brothers building.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/09/web1_Wild-Mane-pic.jpg

Salon and boutique combine for best of both worlds