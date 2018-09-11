Leesburg man had alleged sex with foster child

A former Leesburg resident who allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a juvenile foster child was among 14 people indicted by a Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit filed with Highland County Common Pleas Court, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Adams County Children Services on April 11, 2018, stating that a 16-year-old male reported that while he was living with a foster parent, Benjamin J. Wright, 30, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Leesburg, the juvenile allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with Wright.

The affidavit says that about a month after the juvenile started living with Wright in May of 2017, Wright admitted that the two had four sexual encounters in Leesburg.

Wright was indicted on a charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony.

Quentin Aubry, 40, Hillsboro, was indicted on one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, on Aug. 6, 2018, the alleged victim said that Aubry came through an open window in her residence, choked and assaulted her, then chased her into the road before throwing her phone and leaving in a truck.

Clinton Wade Watson, 39, Grove City, was indicted on one count of burglary, a second-degree felony; and one count of violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony.

According to the affidavit in the case, Watson removed an air-conditioner to the enter the alleged victim’s residence, then removed numerous items.

Others indicted by the grand jury include:

Timothy Seitz, 28, Greenfield, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael Knuckles, 23, Fayetteville, one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Dexter Brown, 30, Fort Washington, Md., one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs in the vicinity of a juvenile, a third-degree felony; and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Glenna M. Mojica, 37, Hillsboro, one count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and three counts of endangering children, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Nicholas Glaser, 28, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and in a separate case, one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Joshua Roland, 35, Hillsboro, one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Erika Harrington, 33, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Matthew O. Jones, 31, Hillsboro, failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a first-degree felony.

Ralph Waits IV, 20, Blanchester, one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony; one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Tiffany Sue McKenzie, 37, Hillsboro, one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Michelle D. Woolridge, 48, Leesburg, one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

