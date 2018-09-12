DAR wants bells to ring Sept. 17

The United States Constitution was written in 1787 and signed on Sept. 17 that year. In 1955, the Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside this time in celebration of the U.S. Constitution. President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week on Aug. 19, 1955.

The DAR Waw-wil-a-way Chapter is requesting the celebration of “Bells Across America,” asking churches, firehouses, etc. to ring bells at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings has signed a proclamation to celebrate Constitution Week. Officials across America are doing the same in commemoration of this important American document.

Local libraries will have Constitution displays, schools will be teaching about the Constitution that week. The Waw-wil-a-way Chapter will also be giving information to high school government classes.

Here are some interesting Constitution facts:

* The Constitution was written in the Pennsylvania State House where the Declaration of Independence was signed and where George Washington received his commission as commander of the Army. It is now called Independence Hall.

* Written in 1787, the Constitution was ratified in 1788 by the necessary nine states. The Constitution was prepared in secret behind locked doors, guarded by sentries.

* Some delegates believed there needed to be a description of individual rights. In 1791, a list of rights were added in the first 10 amendments, known as the “Bill of Rights.”

Learn more about the Constitution at dar.org, or many other websites and books. You can order a booklet for $1 including the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, amendments and much more at dar.org.

The original document is on view at The National Archives in Washington, D.C.

Submitted by Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.